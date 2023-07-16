Best Local Craft Brewery in NJ Makes Some of the Best Beer in America

Craft beer has become a very popular commodity here in the United States. Every craft brewery (OK, well most) has a special way of presenting its beverages. They have their own logos, packaging, on-site brewery, and most importantly their own recipes and styles for you to drink. So many variations to enjoy and local craft breweries have given the big-name brand beers some competition.

According to yougov.com, "Roughly two in five (43%) of Americans drink craft beer at least occasionally, while roughly half (53%) say they never drink craft beer."

For us here in New Jersey it seems that every town has its own craft brewery or two or three. There is almost a sense of pride in their town's craft offering. According to Hop Culture, there are 134 (officially) craft breweries in New Jersey. So we have lots of choices, but what craft beer did Lovefood select as Jersey's best?

According to Lovefood: "Tiny Eclipse Brewing is a dream."

Its 18 taps pour small-batch brews such as sours with flavors like blackberry and tropical fruits, the Almond Joy porter, and Coconut Cream ale, with each sounding – and tasting – more delicious than the last. Customers can opt for full pours, half pours, flights, or growlers. The owners, husband and wife team Chris and Beth, are wonderfully friendly, adding to the brewery's charm."

 

Have you visited Eclipse Brewing? Give us your review and your recommendations.

 

