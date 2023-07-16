I was feeling nostalgic and gave thought about great establishments that used to exist in Atlantic City, New Jersey that couldn’t exist today.

One such example is The original Steel Pier and not the version that exists there now. It’s not a criticism of the current amusement park … but, this iteration does not compare to the original Steel Pier in any way … except in name only.

The late, great original Steel Pier owner George Hamid, Jr. confirmed this fact to me in an amazing on-air interview that we did together… not long before he passed away.

For example, how would you be able to pay Frank Sinatra to perform eight shows per-day? How would you be able to have two first run movies, along with all of the other incredible elements of the original Steel Pier … that are simply too numerous to mention.

Another example is Captain Starn’s, which our family also has so many wonderful memories of visits in the 1960s.

Captain Starn’s was open for more than 40 years in the Inlet section of Atlantic City, New Jersey during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

There were so many wonderful components at Captain Starn’s … here are just some of them:

Expansive restaurant.

A fleet of fishing and speed boats.

A sailboat.

A trolley that led from Longport directly to Captain Starn’s.

And, my absolute favorite was feeding the sea lions. This is a childhood activity that I have never forgotten about.

You could go on an all day, deep sea fishing trip (8 hours) for just $ 4.00.

My philosophy is that when someone else says it best … just give them credit … where credit is due.

Below is the perfect, brief description of why Captain Starn’s was so iconic:

Captain Starn’s drew big crowds every day for decades … with wonderful activities that were available on both land and sea.

When you evaluate the economies of scale and present-day realities… It is inconceivable that an expensive operation like Captain Starn’s could exist today … on its former footprint in the beautiful Inlet section of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Isn’t a shame?

NOTE: The old Captain Starn’s site was recently owned by President Donald Trump son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner has also invested in other prime real estate in Atlantic City.

