Peace And Quiet: Escape To New Jersey’s Most Secluded Hotel

When you go on summer vacation what do you prefer, quiet and lazy or loud and busy? Everyone always has their favorite way to escape and enjoy some time off. This time around we are talking about a place to go in New Jersey that is the most remote hotel in the Garden State to go and escape the busy grind of life in Jersey.

Love Exploring put together a list of best "quiet and secluded" retreats around the nation and we are looking at their choice for New Jersey.

For us here in New Jersey, Love Exploring selected a hotel in Sussex County.

Sussex is a very laid-back and quiet section of New Jersey in the Northwest corner of the state, so it's no surprise they chose Crystal Springs Resort in Hamburg, New Jersey. In complete transparency, I have never visited this resort but it does look picturesque.

According to Love Exploring:

"Set to the backdrop of the picturesque mountains of northwestern New Jersey, the pristine nature setting of the Crystal Springs Resort is like a breath of fresh air. The lodge offers 220 guest rooms while the Minerals Hotel features 175 deluxe and luxury rooms as well as a presidential suite. There are two spas on site, as well as six award-winning golf courses, a sports club with three pools, hot tubs and a steam room and an adventure center that offers fun activities for the whole family."

