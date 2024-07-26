Best Japanese Restaurant in New Jersey

Sometimes you just luck out and stumble upon an amazing restaurant. It was my friend; Gena's birthday and we had wanted to go to this Mexican restaurant that was recommended to us in Asbury Park. Unfortunately, they didn't open for another two hours. Two things Gena and I love, Mexican food and sushi. So, we head around the block to Taka whose menu has sushi and very eclectic Japanese American inspired dishes.

We were a bit apprehensive at first. Some dishes sounded good but not sure how it would be all together. We ended up staying somewhat safe and ordered sushi, but we got somewhat adventurous which this menu inspires you to want to explore beyond your usual.

Our waiter was not only patient with us, but he was also knowledgeable on the menu and tried to suggest things we may like.

The cocktails were actually delicious, the sushi was so fresh not to mention the other ingredients that came with it. If I wasn't so full, I would have explored the menu even more. The tastes were phenomenal, the combining of certain foods were better than I could have ever expected. Both Gena and I were very impressed!

The atmosphere was chic yet comfortable, we could've sat there for hours but we wanted to hit up some of the shops near Taka. For those that don't come out until it's dark out, Taka has a full-service bar and lounge to enjoy late sushi and sake.

Chef Takahiro Hirai is such an interesting guy, it definitely reflects in his dishes and his decor. If you don't go to Taka, you are truly missing out on an amazing restaurant.

