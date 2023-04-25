Best Italian restaurants in New Jersey picked by you

One thing is for sure no matter where you live, when you go to an Italian restaurant, you're not going to leave hungry. It goes double in New Jersey where many Italians immigrated bringing with them the family recipes that would be handed down through the generations. These recipes would create some of the best Italian dishes anywhere! Here are Matt Ryan's top 15 great Italian restaurants.

Whatever type of Italian food you're looking for, we've got it right here in New Jersey. We've got the best pizza, the best Italian delis, and the best Italian pastry, and when it comes to Italian restaurants if you try these, as picked by my listeners and social following, I guarantee you will not be disappointed.

Mark Pica

There are quite a few, but the first that comes to mind is Cordi's Italian Gourmet in Brick for his long hots in a White Cream Sauce that's "Off The Charts"!!!

Jim Brown

I have to say Jimmy's Italian Restaurant in Asbury Park...there are so many good ones, however, they do Pasta, meat, and fish well. Old school! The bar atmosphere well you just have to go.

Mike Darkwater

Iccaras in Yardville, Brick over Pizza, and lots of other meals Oooooooh!

Ross Boory:

Angelo's Fairmount Tavern

Atlantic City

Lobster Ravioli

Eric Barash:

Enzo's La Piccola Cucina in Lawrence Township and in August 2021 I was there with a good friend for the advertised lobster special event.

Jeff Faistl:

Chef Vola's Atlantic City

(609) 345-2022

Evan Grollman:

Panico’s in New Brunswick

Chris Corona Moses:

Ravioli House in Wildwood Of course their specialty are their homemade Ravioli but everything they have is delicious including their baked goods.

Keith Vena:

Metro North Grill (Princeton), Patrizias (Red Bank)

Junior Canonico:

"Laicos" on Terhune Ave in Jersey City

Joseph Goch:

Nouveau Vesuvio

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe:

Lidos in Hackensack

Get a pizza and a steak!

Tom Strauss:

Vic’s in Bradley Beach (in business since 1947)…thin crust pizza among many other specialties

Gloria Manchester:

I’ll Giardinello, Toms River

Nancy Faherty:

Marsilio's Kitchen. Chicken Cacciatori.

