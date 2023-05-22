Best Italian deli in Jersey? NJ 101.5 listeners weigh in
Congratulations to Jersey Mike's Subs for being voted the top sub-chain restaurant in the nation.
It's a victory lap that we can take some pride in given the history of "Mike's Subs" which opened in 1957 in Point Pleasant.
Got me thinking about your favorite local Italian Deli. So of course we asked the listeners and came up with the following list:
Farinolio in Westfield
Luigi's in Toms River
A&G Deli - multiple locations including Warren and North Brunswick
Joe's Italian Deli in Franklin Park
Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.
