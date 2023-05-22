Best Italian deli in Jersey? NJ 101.5 listeners weigh in

Best Italian deli in Jersey? NJ 101.5 listeners weigh in

(Photo: Ryan Bussell)

Congratulations to Jersey Mike's Subs for being voted the top sub-chain restaurant in the nation.

(Google Maps)
It's a victory lap that we can take some pride in given the history of "Mike's Subs" which opened in 1957 in Point Pleasant.

Got me thinking about your favorite local Italian Deli. So of course we asked the listeners and came up with the following list:

Farinolio in Westfield

Luigi's in Toms River

A&G Deli - multiple locations including Warren and North Brunswick

Joe's Italian Deli in Franklin Park

Dolce & Clemente's in Robbinsville

