2024 list: These are the best colleges in New Jersey

The "best" college in New Jersey may not actually be the best for your child, but it can help to see which institutions are getting more praise than others.

U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2024 list of the best colleges in the Garden State.

The publication looked at several key indicators, such as rates of graduation and first-year retention, borrower debt, and earnings after graduation. The rankings also consider reviews from academics, known as peer assessments.

Below are the 10 best colleges and universities in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. The No. 1 school also ranks first nationally.

10. Rowan University (Glassboro)

⚫ No. 163 nationally (tied)

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 49%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $35,245

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $39,206

Rowan University
9. Montclair State University

⚫ No. 163 nationally (tied)

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 46%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $39,742

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $36,026

8. Stockton University (Galloway)

⚫ No. 159 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 62%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $33,010

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $34,341

Stockton University campus (Stockton University)
7. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

⚫ No. 151 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 66%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $41,804

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $48,470

6. Rutgers University—Camden

⚫ No. 98 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 45%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $27,552

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

5. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

⚫ No. 86 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 48%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $28,089

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $64,152

4. Rutgers University—Newark

⚫ No. 82 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 39%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $25,436

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark
3. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

⚫ No. 76 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 65%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $41,574

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $77,960

2. Rutgers University—New Brunswick

⚫ No. 40 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 70%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $26,105

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
1. Princeton University

⚫ No. 1 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 88%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $12,500

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $64,287

Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Image
