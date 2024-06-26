2024 list: These are the best colleges in New Jersey

The "best" college in New Jersey may not actually be the best for your child, but it can help to see which institutions are getting more praise than others.

U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2024 list of the best colleges in the Garden State.

The publication looked at several key indicators, such as rates of graduation and first-year retention, borrower debt, and earnings after graduation. The rankings also consider reviews from academics, known as peer assessments.

Below are the 10 best colleges and universities in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report. The No. 1 school also ranks first nationally.

10. Rowan University (Glassboro)

⚫ No. 163 nationally (tied)

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 49%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $35,245

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $39,206

Rowan University Rowan University loading...

9. Montclair State University

⚫ No. 163 nationally (tied)

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 46%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $39,742

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $36,026

8. Stockton University (Galloway)

⚫ No. 159 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 62%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $33,010

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $34,341

Stockton University campus Stockton University campus (Stockton University) loading...

7. Seton Hall University (South Orange)

⚫ No. 151 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 66%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $41,804

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $48,470

6. Rutgers University—Camden

⚫ No. 98 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 45%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $27,552

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

5. New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark)

⚫ No. 86 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 48%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $28,089

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $64,152

4. Rutgers University—Newark

⚫ No. 82 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 39%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $25,436

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark loading...

3. Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken)

⚫ No. 76 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 65%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $41,574

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $77,960

2. Rutgers University—New Brunswick

⚫ No. 40 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 70%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $26,105

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $49,190

Rutgers University Faculty Vote To Go On Strike, A First For The 257 Year Old University Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

1. Princeton University

⚫ No. 1 nationally

⚫ 4-year graduation rate: 88%

⚫ Average debt at graduation: $12,500

⚫ Median starting salary of alumni: $64,287

Princeton University Orders 100 Students To Self-Isolate After Traveling To China On Coronavirus Fears Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Image loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom