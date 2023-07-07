Morris County, NJ candy store named best in New Jersey

🍫 Taste of Home has put out a list of the best candy stores in every state

Chocolate, taffy, fudge, gummy bears, and anything gooey, sweet, and creamy…

Taste of Home, an online publication centered around food, has put out a list of the “Best Candy Stores in Every State.”

Between old-fashioned ice cream shops, fudge shops, and saltwater taffy shops, New Jersey is home to some of the best candy in the country.

But before we get to Taste of Home’s top pick for the Garden State (which you may be surprised to learn), let’s see what are the best candy stores in our neighboring states.

Faschia's Chocolates (Google Streetview) Faschia's Chocolates (Google Streetview) loading...

Connecticut

Fascia’s Chocolates

44 Chase River Road, Waterbury

The best candy store in The Constitution State, according to the publication, is Fascia’s.

Fascia’s Chocolates has been family owned since 1964 and continues to be operated by the continuing generations of the family.

All the candy is made in-house and in small batches to ensure quality and freshness. That means hand-stirring the chocolate in a copper kettle and cooling naturally on a marble slab.

The Fascias’ have been using the same Swiss-style chocolate for decades which includes their milk, white, semi, and bittersweet dark chocolates.

The shop offers meltaways, creams, caramels and chews, barks, nuts, truffles, chocolate dipped Oreos, Peppermint Patties, macaroons, toffee bars, chocolate dipped pretzels, chocolate-dipped potato chips, chocolate-covered coffee beans, chocolate-covered raisins, almond cups, peanut brittle, and so much more.

According to the candy store's website, some of the shop’s most popular events include a build-your-own bar experience, chocolate and spirits pairings, and a train tour complete with chocolate tastings.

Snyder's Candy (Facebook) Snyder's Candy (Facebook) loading...

Delaware

Snyder’s Candy

60 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach

Snyder’s Candy has been a summer destination spot at Rehoboth Beach for decades. The store opened in 1940 and has been in the same location since then.

Snyder’s is best known for their old-time flavored fountain drinks. But if it’s candy you want, they have it all.

Snyder’s offers a variety of fudge, gummies, gluten-free products, sugar-free products, fruit slices, hard candies, chocolates, licorice, ice cream, nostalgic gum, pretzels, taffy, chocolate seashells, marshmallows drenched in chocolate, and more.

Dylan's Candy Store (TripAdvisor) Dylan's Candy Store (TripAdvisor) loading...

New York

Dylan’s Candy Bar

20 Hudson Yards, 4th floor, New York, NY

“In 2001, Dylan Lauren pioneered the world’s largest confectionary emporium and lifestyle brand, Dylan’s Candy Bar,” according to its website.

This place houses over 7,000 confections with a mission to merge fashion, art, and pop culture with candy to bring out the inner child in everyone who visits.

Shop chocolate, gum, gummies, and hard and soft candies in bulk, or pick up vintage stadium snacks like Bazooka, Razzles, Zotz, and more.

Dylan’s is also cracking open the candy vault and going back to the sweet days of summers past with retro treats, all brightly colored and sure to please the sweet and sour in all of us.

Grandpa Joe's (Facebook) Grandpa Joe's (Facebook) loading...

Pennsylvania

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

2124 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

If it’s nostalgia you want, then nostalgia you’re going to get. Grandpa Joe’s is home to over 250 candy bars including Baby Ruth, Almond Joy, Charleston Chews, Chunky, Chuckles, Rolo, Whatchamacallit and so much more.

Plus there are over 100 bulk candies to choose from including gummy bears, Big League Chew gum, gumballs, fruit slices, taffy, caramels, licorice wheels, lollipops, and more.

Grandpa Joe’s also has hundreds of glass bottle soda pops and novelty gift items.

“The World Famous $5 Candy Buffet” at Grandpa Joe’s allows you to fill up a box of mix-and-match goodies for just five dollars. You pay by the box, not by the pound so be sure to stuff it!

Black River Candy Shoppe (Facebook) Black River Candy Shoppe (Facebook) loading...

New Jersey

Black River Candy Shoppe

44 Main Street, Chester

You might have been thinking that the best candy store in New Jersey had to be at the Jersey Shore, maybe a little mom-and-pop shop on the boardwalk somewhere, right?

Wrong.

According to Taste of Home, the best candy store in the state is instead on a Main Street in Morris County.

In business for 15 years, The Black River Candy Shoppe (with two p’s) presents that old-fashioned ambiance with antiques and memorabilia decorating the walls. The bulk candy is displayed in authentic old oak whiskey barrels.

When you walk in the shoppe, your mind may not be able to process just how much candy is in here. Where to begin? That's the burning question.

There are more than 1,000 candy items up for grabs, so there is something to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. Hard candy is sold in bulk, by the pound.

Choose from a variety of 200 chocolates from the chocolate bar, Jelly Belly products, nut-free candies, kids’ and novelty candy, licorice, Pennsylvania Dutch candy, sugar-free products, and more.

Black River Candy Shoppe (Facebook) Black River Candy Shoppe (Facebook) loading...

Here is what some people have to say on Yelp about the Black River Candy Shoppe:

“Black River blows away the other candy stores I have been to! They have a GREAT selection of old-time and imported candies.”

“I can remember many of my visits to your store. As I came in, I was always anxious to dig into your wonderful selection of candy. Also, I was extremely impressed by the variety and flavors of candies there are in your store.”

“If you want to put a smile on your guests’ faces, just give them a big candy jar loaded with childhood memories and watch them go a little crazy. It’s worth a trip to Black River Candy Shoppe to see all the possibilities.”

To see the best candy store in every state, visit here.

