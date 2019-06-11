Bergen County doctor charged with sex assault on patient

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS — A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Carl Renner, 67, of Glen Rock, was arrested June 6, three days after Hasbrouck Heights police received a complaint about him.

Renner was accused of sexually assaulting the patient during a routine visit at his medical practice.

Renner's attorney, S. Emile Lisboa IV, said Tuesday that he could not discuss specifics of the case but said his client intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

Authorities did not publicly release other details about the accuser or the alleged crime.

Bergen County prosecutors say Renner is a general practitioner at eights Medical Associates but the founder of the practice told patients that the "allegations are unrelated to Heights Medical," NorthJersey.com reported.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .