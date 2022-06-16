Beloved school worker in South Brunswick, NJ is killed while on the job

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A long-time school maintenance worker spraying weeds along a curb was struck and killed by a car while on the job Wednesday morning.

South Brunswick Police said Dean Battaglia, 53, was working at the Crossroads North Middle School on Georges Road when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders after attempting life-saving measures. The driver that struck Battaglia stayed at the scene, according to police.

Spokeswoman Brynn Krause of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said Battaglia was working in front of the school at the time of the crash but did not know if that is considered school grounds. She also did not know if the driver had been charged.

Georges Road was closed for four hours after the crash.

A school district in shock

South Brunswick Schools Superintendent Scott Feder in a letter to the school community wrote that Battaglia was a "beloved" member of the district who also drove a school bus during this academic year.

"Our thoughts and prayers are for his family, colleagues and friends. We are all grieving this sad loss," the superintendent wrote in a letter.

"The South Brunswick Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the South Brunswick School District on the loss today. We have no words, but as a community we will work to support our District and one another as best we can during this difficult time," South Brunswick Police Chief Raymond Hayducka and Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a joint statement.

Feder said Battaglia had a son and daughter. His fiancee had three daughters, two of whom attend South Brunswick High School.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

