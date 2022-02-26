Bell Works owner wants kids to stop trashing the NJ metro-burb

HOLMDEL — The sophisticated setting of Bell Works has been dealing with damage by unattended teenagers, according to its owner in a new report, to the point where the facility is thinking about restrictions.

Somerset Development President Ralph Zucker said in an interview with Patch that the expensive lounge areas have fallen victim to some vandalism, while unaccompanied kids — particularly on weekend evenings — have also picked fights and ignored security officials.

Holmdel police have seen a spike in calls related to behavior at the self-billed “metro-burb,” Patch also reported.

The moveable basketball court that is often set up in the atrium, as publicized on Bell Works’ own Instagram feed, has also drawn more teen attention than the facility was apparently prepared for.

A November post received a comment from a woman who said her teen son, a Holmdel resident, had been kicked off from playing.

The account replied “Our courts are open to the public during certain hours and all players have to register with our Concierge.”

Bell Works, in the historic former Bell Labs building, offers office space along with retail and dining options and an Instagram-ready atrium.

Messages for Holmdel police and Bell Works were not immediately returned on Thursday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

