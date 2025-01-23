Believe it or not: NJ wouldn’t allow these silly license plates 

One day this week as I was driving to work a personalized plate caught my eye. You know the kind where for a $50 fee you can dream up your own license plate like WAS HIS (AKA: bitter divorce) or DOG MOM (ugh).

The one I saw on 195 was on a black car, so I was tickled to see the plate read “BATTMBL.”

They didn’t have turbines or flames coming out the back. It didn’t look particularly fast, nor were they seemingly going to fight the Joker. But it was black, and they leaned into it.

Good for them!

I would never get a vanity plate but I’m not here to yuck anyone else’s yum.

This got me thinking about how you can get turned down for a plate because they have to be unique and maybe someone already took your idea. So you spell it a little differently perhaps.

There’s another reason you can get turned down. Community standards. If they feel a plate is offensive or outrageous you just might get a big ole “no” from MVC.

I did some Googling and found articles that looked into databases of rejected plates.

Here are some of my favorites.

FASTAF

Really? You didn’t think anyone at MVC would know what AF meant?

TOPL355

Imagine how many dummies would speed up to peek in and see if the driver really was.

It reminds me of the people who would type “80087355” in their calculators in middle school. If you know, you know.

JIHAD

Why would you even try to get this past them? Also, way to end up on a watch list, weirdos!

EFF EWE

Use the Jersey salute like the rest of us, pal.

FART

I don’t….. in what world… I guess… why?

SXE69

Noice.

Then there are those plates that people really worked hard at to sneak past the MVC censors to the point they imagine them being read in someone’s rear view mirror.

Like these gems:

33MTA3

S1N3P

TIH2HO

I’m sure these rejected pranksters were disappointed but at least they saved $50?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

