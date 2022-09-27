Beer me! Here’s where you can celebrate Oktoberfest in NJ

The world’s largest beer festival known as “Oktoberfest” might be a German tradition but it’s become a popular fall event here in the Garden State.

Oktoberfest was actually a wedding celebration where a Prince married a Princess and they drank, ate, and raced horses for multiple days in a row.

Clearly, drinking was the adopted part of that event.

EHC Red Bull München Attends Oktoberfest 2022 Getty Images for Paulaner loading...

What is Oktoberfest?

Oktoberfest runs for 16 days with the last day of the fest falling on the last Sunday in October unless it’s before Oct. 3 then it will last 17 or 18 days. Whatever the concept, that’s a lot of drinking days.

This year, Oktoberfest runs from Sept. 16 to Oct. 3.

But of course, we do things differently in New Jersey.

Drinking Beer With Fishbowl Competition In Hangzhou Getty Images loading...

Where Oktoberfest is celebrated in NJ

The celebrations here are shorter versions of the festival that take place over a day or two during the actual Oktoberfest duration.

There are a ton of Biergartens in New Jersey but they are not the only ones celebrating the festival.

For example, Hoboken hosts an Oktoberfest Bar Crawl every year that hopes from bar to bar within the city.

And Skylands Stadium in Sussex County throws this huge Oktoberfest celebration within the stadium with over 25 different season beers, traditional German food and music, and games like cornhole, kan jam, pong, and keg squatting. It’s obviously a 21+ event but clearly, New Jersey can celebrate Oktoberfest anywhere.

The festivities may have started already here in the Garden State but there is still plenty of drinking (responsibly) left to do.

Here is where you can still celebrate Oktoberfest in New Jersey.

Six Flags- Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson, NJ

September 17 to October 30

Zeppelin Hall

88 Liberty View Drive, Jersey City, NJ

September 24 to October 23

Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern

1 East Franklin Turnpike, Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ

September 28 to October 1

9th Annual Downtown Somerville Oktoberfest

North Bridge St, between Main St and High St, Somerville, NJ

October 1

Deutscher Club of Clark

787 Featherbed Lane, Clark, NJ

October 1 and October 2

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ

October 7 to October 9

Bier on the Pier – Morey’s Pier

On the boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ

September 30 to October 2; October 7 to October 9

Atlantic Street Park

102 State Street, Hackensack, NJ

October 15

After a lot of drinking, doesn't pizza sound amazing?

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.