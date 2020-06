It's an all-in-one meal...and it's easy.

I found this recipe in a "LIFE" magazine from the early 1970's, and it has become a family favorite..

Let's get the "fiesta" started:

1 lb ground beef

1 T salad oil

1/4 C diced onion

2 t salt

1 t chili powder

1/4 t pepper

1 can (12 oz corn)

1 can (16 oz) tomatoes

1&1/4 C bouillon (1 cube dissolved in 1&1/4 C boiling water).

1/2 C thin strips green pepper (I didn't have any, so I omitted)

1&1/3 C "instant" rice