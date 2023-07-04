Beautiful lake resort is perfect locals-only New Jersey day trip

Is there anything more perfect than summer at the Jersey Shore?

I mean, we've got the beaches, tons of great little towns to explore, great hiking spots, boating, fishing, and a ton of great places to grab a beer.

Of course, there are downsides to think of too.

Lots of traffic, crowded boardwalks, and good luck trying to find parking anywhere during the height of the summer season.

So what do you do when you want to do something fun, and different, and try to avoid some of the crowds that are attracted to the Jersey Shore in the summer?

Why not head to one of Jersey's most off-the-beaten-path water attractions?

It's a place that was once a cranberry bog up until 1935 when it was transformed into a great little vacation destination for locals.

It's a place that has a pristine beach area and tons of kayaks, canoes, and row boats to rent.

It's one of those places that's absolutely gorgeous, and worth taking a trip out to spend the day, but it's not super well known so it has a locals-only feel.

There are tons of great picnicking areas, and if you spend the whole day you can watch the moon glow over the water and it's a really breathtaking sight.

Lake Garrison is located in South Jersey, right in Monroeville, and according to Only In Your State it's the best lake to take a day trip to in New Jersey.

It's not a very expensive day trip either, a day pass during the week is twelve dollars and on the weekend it's eighteen.

If you want to go, Lake Garrison is located at 849 Buck Road in Monroeville.