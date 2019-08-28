Beautiful 1756 Home for Sale in New Jersey

It’s time for another home that predates the country. I’m always impressed by how many of these old, beautifully maintained (and updated) homes we have here. This one is in Mendham (I don’t know how close to Governor Christie’s house it is) and dates from 1756.

It’s a 1900 square foot colonial with four bedrooms and two bathrooms that sits on three acres. As you can see in the photos, the interior is beautiful with three fireplaces and an updated kitchen. It also has a three car garage and a whole house backup generator.

Can you afford it? It’s listed for $679,900 and taxes last year were $11,997. If you’re truly interested, there’s an open house on the 31st. It must be an amazing feeling living in a house that old; all the history that happened since it’s been built (although I’m not that familiar with the history of Mendham, so I can’t be sure of exactly what kind of events the house has witnessed).

See the full listing here, complete with more photos and information regarding the open house.

