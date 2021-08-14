Fight for the right to own Beastie Boy’s NJ lakefront property

Beastie Boys co-founder Adam Horovitz, aka “Ad-Rock” and his wife, Kathleen Hanna, a former member of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre, are selling their lakefront mansion in the community of Hewitt, New Jersey, located within West Milford Township.

“So Whatcha Want” in a new home? If you want a “Sure Shot” to “Fight For Your Right to Party” in what is being described as a “Pristine Mid-Century California Contemporary” home, you better “Shake Your Rump” and get your “Body Movin”.

Getty Images for Netflix

According to Maggie Sherman D'Aquila with COMPASS NEW JERSEY LLC, the property has been on the market for 57 days and is currently in “pending” status. This means there has been an offer accepted.

However, there is no indication the asking price of $975,000 was met. No offer is full proof when buying real estate. Your chances of making an offer are not out of this world, or “Intergalactic”

“Hold It Now,” you better “Make Some Noise” and grab your “Brass Monkey” ("your funky monkey") before someone goes “Rhymin & Steelin” your chance. “Cause what you see you might not get”.

Time is of the essence. “It’s Time To Get Ill”. There’s “No Sleep Til Brooklyn”, or in this case Upper Greenwood Lake.

Check out the pictures…

"Ad-Rock" (Adam Horovits) House For Sale

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Have You Seen Snooki's New Toms River House

Look At This Red Bank Waterfront Mansion With Its Own Indoor City