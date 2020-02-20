Beach Boys, Daughtry and more on John Scher Jersey concert slate

If you're looking for a night out to see a show, The John Scher/Metropolitan Entertainment concert schedule has been updated. Among the Acts coming to the Metropolitan area are the Beach Boys with Felix Cavaliere's Rascals coming to the New York Performing Arts Center Friday April 3rd, Daughtry at the Bergen Performing Arts Center on Tuesday March 24, and Lotus Land, the American Rush tribute band will be at the Victoria Theatre at NJPAC on Saturday June 28.

Friday, March 6, 2020

Jane Birkin with Iggy Pop and Charlotte Gainsbourg @ 8:00pm

Beacon Theatre, NYC

Tickets: $75 – $125 via Ticketmaster.

Friday, March 6, 2020

Todd Snider with Lilly Hiatt @ 7:30pm

Concert Hall @ NY Society for Ethical Culture

2 West 64th Street in NYC

Tickets: $25-$45 (plus fees) via Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Lúnasa @ 7:30pm

Concert Hall @ NY Society for Ethical Culture

2 West 64th Street in NYC

Tickets: $35- $75 (plus fees) via Eventbrite.com

Monday, March 16, 2020

The High Kings @ 7:30pm

Concert Hall @ NY Society for Ethical Culture

2 West 64th Street - NYC

Tickets: $39-$69 (plus fees) via Eventbrite.com

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

The High Kings @ 7:30pm

Victoria Theater at NJPAC. Newark, NJ

Tickets, $59-$69, at NJPAC.org or 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722). As a special St. Patrick’s Day treat, all ticket holders (21+) get their first beer for $5. Presented in Association with NJPAC.

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Daughtry with Roses and Revolution @ 8:00pm

Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Tickets, $53 – $129.50 are available online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Friday, April 3, 2020

The Beach Boys with Special Guest Star Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals @ 8:00pm

NJPAC, Newark, NJ

Tickets are $54– $124 and available through www.njpac.org or 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722). VIP packages are available at www.thebeachboys.com and www.mikelove.com. A digital download of Mike Love’s 2019 album, 12 Sides of Summer (BMG) is included with every ticket purchase. Presented in Association with NJPAC.

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Felix Cavaliere's Rascals @ 7:30pm

Concert Hall @ NY Society for Ethical Culture. 2 West 64th Street, NYC

Tickets: $35-$75 via Eventbrite.com

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Max Raabe & Palast Orchester @ 7:30pm

Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage. Carnegie Hall, NYC

Tickets: $45 – $95 via carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 and Box Office at 57th and Seventh Avenue.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

A Celebration of Life & Works 1980 – 2020

Dead Can Dance, with special guest Agnes Obel @ 7:30pm

Radio City Music Hall, NYC

Tickets: $59-$159 via Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Beth Hart @ 7:30pm

Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street, NYC

Tickets, $45, $65, $85 via Ticketmaster.

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Bill Maher @ 7:30pm

Auditorium Theatre, Rochester, NY

Tickets $39 – $129 via Ticketmaster, by calling 1-800-982-2787 and in person at the Auditorium Box Office – 885 East Main Street, Rochester. Presented in Association with RBTL.

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Lotus Land, The American RUSH Tribute Band @ 8:00pm

Victoria Theater at NJPAC, Newark, NJ

Tickets are $39.50 - $79.50 and available through www.njpac.org or 1-888-GO-NJPAC (1-888-466-5722). Presented in Association with NJPAC.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Francis Cabrel @ 7:30pm

Town Hall, 123 West 43rd Street in NYC

Tickets are $55 - $95 via Ticketmaster.

Friday, April 10, 2020 at 6pm

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11am

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold

Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Tickets are $29-$69 via Ticketmaster.

