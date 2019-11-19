Be ready for winter cancellations — test Winter Weather Alert Wednesday

TRENTON — As the weather turns more wintry, now is the time for schools and other organizations to check their status with Winter Weather Alert — our system for notifying your students, customers and group members of closings and delays.

We're asking participants Wednesday to test out our system and make sure your system credentials are working well before the fast-approaching winter season.

An email was sent on Tuesday afternoon to each organization's primary contact with credentials, also inviting them to try a test closure on Wednesday. You'll just need to log into your account, follow the instructions in the email and then check the website or the New Jersey 101.5 app to make sure it appears.

If you don't see the email in your inbox check your spam folder.

It's also the time to contact us if you need to make a change to your account by sending an email to Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not in the program yet? It's easy to create an account; just complete a short form and we'll be in touch to finalize your account.

Our free program is at your disposal to to help get the word out about a school district, organization or businesses' cancellation or delay. Participating groups will be able to log in to a special website. Closings and delays will be published on NJ1015.com and the NJ 101.5 app.

