Be honest, NJ: Am I weird for doing this in the bathroom?

OK, New Jersey, this is a weird thing to admit to doing but I’m about to. I appreciate you going on this journey with me.

On Wednesday’s afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, my colleague Jeff Edelstein and I were discussing hitting a deer with your car. We can all agree that it’s a traumatizing experience and has lasting effects on you beyond the vehicular damage.

So I mentioned that when a deer hit my car, I was so stressed that I ate my dinner that night while taking a nice, warm bath.

”Pics or it didn’t happen”? Here’s the proof:

This completely baffled Edelstein. He couldn’t possibly envision a scenario in which he would eat a meal in the bathtub.

I would argue that it’s no different than the frat bros who pound down a shower beer or a woman relaxing with a glass of wine in the bath.

Apparently this was a take that was even hotter than a standard bubble bath.

Edelstein couldn’t believe that someone would eat in the bathtub. Our news anchor Jill said everyone in the newsroom was flabbergasted. I received a slew of texts from coworkers that *I* was the weirdo.

Thankfully, producer Rob was in my corner. We stand strong and will not allow others to “yuck” our “yum.”

All that to say, I need your opinion on this, because I truly think this isn’t that crazy.

For context: I was easily 10 feet away from a toilet, if that influences your vote.

So please, I beg you, let me know in these polls how much of a weirdo I am. Have you ever done something like this?

Regardless of how the votes go, I must say… It was a damn good bowl of spaghetti carbonara.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

