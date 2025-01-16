Be honest, NJ: Am I weird for doing this in the bathroom?
OK, New Jersey, this is a weird thing to admit to doing but I’m about to. I appreciate you going on this journey with me.
On Wednesday’s afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, my colleague Jeff Edelstein and I were discussing hitting a deer with your car. We can all agree that it’s a traumatizing experience and has lasting effects on you beyond the vehicular damage.
So I mentioned that when a deer hit my car, I was so stressed that I ate my dinner that night while taking a nice, warm bath.
”Pics or it didn’t happen”? Here’s the proof:
This completely baffled Edelstein. He couldn’t possibly envision a scenario in which he would eat a meal in the bathtub.
I would argue that it’s no different than the frat bros who pound down a shower beer or a woman relaxing with a glass of wine in the bath.
Apparently this was a take that was even hotter than a standard bubble bath.
Edelstein couldn’t believe that someone would eat in the bathtub. Our news anchor Jill said everyone in the newsroom was flabbergasted. I received a slew of texts from coworkers that *I* was the weirdo.
Thankfully, producer Rob was in my corner. We stand strong and will not allow others to “yuck” our “yum.”
All that to say, I need your opinion on this, because I truly think this isn’t that crazy.
For context: I was easily 10 feet away from a toilet, if that influences your vote.
So please, I beg you, let me know in these polls how much of a weirdo I am. Have you ever done something like this?
Regardless of how the votes go, I must say… It was a damn good bowl of spaghetti carbonara.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
