The most serious breaches of freedom and liberty are on the way, here in New Jersey, courtesy of your favorite dictator, Gov. Phil Murphy.

At his latest press conference, Murphy admitted that he is very “close” to calling for new restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 because of some apparently devastating “upticks” in some New Jersey counties. If you have to imagine what those new restrictions would be, what do you think?

Well, he would probably decide to close what he deems “nonessential” businesses once again. The privilege of indoor dining will probably be revoked again, too, since he believes that that is one of the main causes of spread. Even though he says now that he doesn’t believe schools are super spreaders, eventually those will close too. And just like European nations, we will be locked into our homes with tight curfews, begging to be let out.

This is all to try to “Whack-a-mole” a virus that kills very few and is being used as a tool to control us like some bad Twilight Zone episode. And the thing is, he can go even FURTHER this time with the restrictions because we are all tired and worn out. We are a neatly-defeated army that is tired of fighting, and he knows that. Also, we’ve already had it done to us once and since we managed to live through it, it’s not going to seem as horrendous this time as it actually is.

But we can’t lay down. We need to remain strong and never forget that we are Americans and that this is the most un-American thing he can do to us.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi’s own.