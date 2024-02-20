Volunteer falls while working on Battleship New Jersey

✅ The volunteer was working on the lights of the ship's Turret #2

CAMDEN – A volunteer suffered minor injuries after falling onboard the Battleship New Jersey Tuesday morning.

Spokesman Jack Willard told New Jersey 101.5 that the volunteer was working with a maintenance team checking the lights of Turret #2 when he slipped and fell. The volunteer, whose identity was not disclosed, hit the back of his head but was "conscious and in good spirits," according to Willard. The volunteer was taken to Cooper University Hospital as a precaution.

The volunteer fell 6 feet, county spokesman Dan Keashen said.

Heading for dry dock

He was taken by Camden EMS personnel that trains specifically to work in confined spaces like those found on the Battleship New Jersey, Willard said.

"Big J" is being prepared for a trip across the Delaware River on March 21 to a dry dock at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard for maintenance. The $10 million project will take about 60 days to complete and then return to its berth in Camden.

The battleship's website is still accepting donations to reach that goal.

