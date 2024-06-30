A New Ice Cream Shop Opening in New Jersey

There's nothing better on a warm summer night than going out for ice cream with the family. Those are some of my favorite summertime memories.

Even with the line wrapped around the corner, you'll wait because it's time spent together and you know the ice cream will be worth the wait.

Get our free mobile app

We all have our favorite places we like to go to, but I recently started trying new spots instead of going to the same one every time. It's fun branching out.

There's a list of the 10 best ice cream places in Ocean County that we'll get to in a minute, but first, there's a new ice cream shop opening soon in New Jersey.

Barbera’s Chocolate Ice Cream Shoppe Opening in Vineland

The owner of Barbera’s Chocolate On Occasion (open for 20 years!), Amy Barbera is opening an ice cream shop that will be located in the same area as her chocolate store at 782 South Brewster Road in the Madison Square complex in Vineland.

Here's what she told the Courier Post about there being a lot of competition with several ice cream shops in the area.

The only one I am in constant competition with is myself, she shared. Always pushing to be a little bit better today than what I was yesterday. Vineland is a big city and there is enough business to go around. I applaud all the other ice cream shops for keeping their small businesses going… it’s not easy. I want us all to survive.

They're hoping to open by the end of the summer!

10 Best Ice Cream Places in Ocean County, NJ