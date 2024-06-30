Can you believe it's almost July already? It feels like summer 2024 is flying by, doesn't it? The biggest weekend of the summer is almost upon us. July 4th is a HUGE holiday for people in the Garden State.

If Jersey residents aren't headed to the beach for the Independence Day holiday, they're headed somewhere with a pool. That's usually when some sort of accident happens. That's exactly what we're trying to prevent by sharing this piece of information with you.

It's especially important for parents to listen up. Whatever you do, DO NOT buy your kid a blue bathing suit this summer. It sounds silly at first, right? What's wrong with blue?

Blue bathing suits prove dangerous for children

There's nothing wrong with the color blue itself. It doesn't stand for anything weird or inappropriate, nor does it attract too much sunlight unless it's a darker shade of blue.

A woman on TikTok has shared a video showcasing exactly why it could prove to be a dangerous move to put your kid in a blue bathing suit while swimming in a pool this summer. It matches the water!

Unless your kid is of a dark skin complexion, it can be extremely difficult to spot them in blue water. That's even true for the ocean. It blends in with the water in the swimming pool. What happens if there's an accident while your kid is playing a game with the other kids at the 4th of July party? What if your kid doesn't pop up out of the water?

It could be hard to see that if your kid isn't easily identifiable.

Best bathing suit colors for kids

So, what's the solution? Always choose a bathing suit that stands out. Bright colors and neon are great. Also, black could be a good choice if you're only taking your kid to swim in a pool. When going to the beach, think bold like orange, bright lime green, pink, or highlighter yellow.

Honestly, it's better to be safe than sorry, isn't it? So, why even take the risk?

When in doubt, neon it out. Dress your kids in colors easily seen by other adults in the vicinity.

