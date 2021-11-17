Bar and pizzeria, Porta, to open its third NJ location and it needs a staff

Cold drinks. Neapolitan pizza pies. Fun music. What more could you want in a night out in New Jersey?

Porta, the bar/ pizzeria, can promise you all of these things, and it is set to open a third location in the Garden State!

Porta first threw its hat in the New Jersey pizza ring a decade ago in 2011 with an Asbury Park location. After finding success at the Jersey shore, a second restaurant opened in Jersey City in 2014.

Now, Porta will set up shop on Bloomfield Ave. in downtown Montclair. It is set to open in 2022, as reported by nj.com.

They are currently in the process of hiring their staff. According to a post on their Instagram, interested individuals should be “experienced and educated individuals who are looking to build a safe space together and grow within our Brand and the community. Competitive rates, Benefits and PTO included.”

It seems like a warm, welcoming staff to be a part of. According to the restaurant’s website “Porta is an authentic expression of how we take care of our family. Born from the simple desire to gather round a table and share a meal with the people we love, Porta is a stand for going after what you want in life with velocity, gratitude, and lightness.”

The name “Porta” comes from the phrase “Porta patens esto,” which means “May the door always be open.”

Let me tell you, this Jersey girl can’t wait for those Montclair doors to open! See you in 2022, Porta Montclair!

