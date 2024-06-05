👶 Baby names for 2024 are being influenced by some interesting trends

Maybe you’re pregnant and you’re having trouble coming up with a baby name, or perhaps you’re just fantasizing about future baby names…

No matter the case, maybe this will help.

BabyCenter has released a report on the baby name trends of 2024 that are influencing parents’ names registrations for their newborns.

It analyzed the real-time data for hundreds of thousands of names shared by parents in their user community as their children are being born.

The top 10 names for girls so far are Olivia, Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Sophia, Ava, Isabella, Mia, Luna, and Ellie. The top 10 names for boys so far this year are Noah, Liam, Oliver, Mateo, Elijah, Lucas, Levi, Ezra, Leo, and Asher.

But baby trends share notable trends impacting names this year, according to specialist Rebekah Wahlberg. Those name trends are being influenced by college basketball, the solar eclipse, and tech layoffs, to name a few.

Sports

Caitlin Clark, who is having an influence off the court as a phenomenal basketball athlete, has seen her name, “Caitlin” rise 1,599 spots in the baby name ranks for girls. Clark is also up 15 spots for boys.

Solar Eclipse

Solar eclipse names have sent celestial names soaring. Sol (meaning “sun” in Spanish) is up 213 spots for girls, Sunny is up 92 spots for boys, Stella and Aurora are seeing peak popularity at No. 42 (up 11 spots) and #11 (up three spots), for girls, respectively.

Fantasy

Fantasy epics reign in parents’ imaginations. Dune, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and House of Flame and Shadow are inspiring epic baby names like Chani (played by Zendaya) to rise more than 3,300 spots for girls this year. Her secret Fremen name, Sihaya, registered for the first time since 2012. The name Percy has risen for both boys and girls, up 296 spots to No. 1,304 for boys, and up 700 spots to No. 6,327 for girls. His full name, Perseus, is also up 206 spots to No. 1,1394 for boys. Greek gods involved in the book and movie series are also up. Ares, for example, is up 58 spots, and Hermes registered for the first time in two years.

Bridgerton

The Bridgertons remain popular with sibling names Anthony (up 5 spots), Eloise (up 20), Francesca (up 84), and Gregory (up 40), all gaining favor. Last season’s Edwina has seen her name fall 419 spots. Penelope, this season’s protagonist is sitting at No. 33, as is Charlotte (Queen Charlotte) which is the fifth most popular girls’ name right now.

Tech layoffs

Believe it or not, tech layoffs and the people behind them, have influenced parents when it comes to naming their babies. Investments in OpenAI by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella are seeing dividends paid to parents as the name Satya has recently spiked in baby name registrations, up 177 spots for boys. Meanwhile, Jeff (as in Bezos) is down 1,478 spots. Andy (Jassy), is down 29 spots, Sundar (Pichai) has dropped 611 spots. All these names who conducted mass layoffs do not see their names as being very popular with new parents.

To see the full report for the top names and trends shaping baby names in 2024 so far, visit here.

