Misaligned sign that could be dangerous on 440/287 in Woodbridge, NJ

If you travel on New Jersey Route 440 South in Woodridge, you've no doubt noticed the upgrade that was done in the fall of 2021 on the freeway. The problem, however, is how the work was completed.

Now, it's not like this is an active construction zone. When road work is being done, sometimes signs might not line up exactly. That's to be expected.

But when a project is completed, one would expect the signage would at least match up to the road improvements that were recently done. Unfortunately, New Jersey missed the mark on this one.

And it's not just any roadway. We're talking about NJ-440 & I-287, perhaps one of the most dangerous and heavily trafficked highways in New Jersey.

NJ 440/ I-287 in Woodbridge Photo via Google Maps loading...

So what exactly is misaligned that could be considered dangerous? And while we're at it, why does one portion of the highway become more confusing for no apparent reason? Let's dive in and check it out.

Examples why 440/287 can be both potentially dangerous, and unnecessarily confusing As if the traffic on NJ-440 & I-287 isn't bad enough.