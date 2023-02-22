Awesome retro cafe at the end of NJ

If you're looking for something totally different with really good food, you might have to take a bit of a ride to enjoy this place, but it's worth the trip.

The Exit Zero Cafe is literally just off Exit 0 of the Garden State Parkway in Cape May.

You may think of Cape May as a seaside summer resort, but there is plenty to do and see all year round.

Exit Zero Cafe is the brainchild of Jack Wright who immigrated here from Scotland 25 years ago and fell in love with Cape May. He started the Exit Zero brand with his weekly magazine, gas station and website featuring all the good things that you'll find off Exit zero in the Cape May region.

He started offering food at the gas station and when the pandemic hit, he put tables outside and it grew from there.

He found some old used Airstream trailers for sale online and decorated them in retro style and offers three separate trailers for dining inside them.

Piggybacking off the doo-wop style of the nearby Wildwoods, the decor is a natural local fit.

He has old vintage TVs, record players, albums from the '60s, and old radios for decoration.

The food is wide-ranging and eclectic. They offer a lot of Indian dishes. Jack says in his native Scotland, Indian food is as common as pizza is here in the U.S.

They also offer burgers and fries and typical American fare and a healthy dose of creative vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Many people may know the Exit 0 brand from Key West, Florida. It's the beginning of Route 1 which is at a street corner there and travels the entire east coast up to Maine.

It's an iconic sign that tourists post for pictures with and a common souvenir that people take home with them.

Well, Jack has done the same with our exit 0 of the Garden State Parkway and turned it into a special Jersey brand and flavor.

