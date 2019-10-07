Awesome non-candy items for trick-or-treaters on Halloween

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Whether your kids have allergies or you are worried about eating all the candy before the big night, have I got some awesome items for you.

This amazing set comes with 25 different stamps. This will keep the kids entertained for days and who knows, maybe even you if you don't have too many people stop by on Halloween night.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2phbpBN

These beauts are glittery and a great sensory toy. All of them come individually wrapped, so they're a fun find for the kids at your door and the parents will thank you for not giving them even more of a sugar high.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2pqwY3b

Light up the night with these cute rings. They are stretchy so they'll fit any size fingers. Use the on and off switch to wear it in the day or make a fun statement in the dark.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2mVDbD4

Halloween Party Favor Trinkets

Want the best of all the little toys and trinkets? Check out this great 100-piece variety pack. It's got centipedes, stamps, spider rings, skull whistles and so much more.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/2oxnv9K