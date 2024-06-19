Autistic, non-verbal woman goes missing in Trenton, NJ

🚨 Maria Garcia was last seen late Tuesday night in Trenton's Chambersburg section

🚨 She got into a dark-colored SUV

🚨 Anyone with information about Garcia to call 609-989-4170

TRENTON — Police are looking for an autistic woman with limited verbal capacity who got into an SUV late Tuesday night.

Maria Garcia, 24, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Rusling Street in the Chambersburg section of Trenton leaving her home and getting into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, according to Trenton police.

A man was driving the SUV.

Maria Garcia Maria Garcia (Trenton police) loading...

Description of Maria Garcia

Garcia is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with dark curly hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a red shirt, green pants, and carrying a blue bookbag.

Police asked anyone with information about Garcia to call 609-989-4170.

