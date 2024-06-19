Heat Advisory continues for New Jersey, great relief at the Shore

The Bottom Line

The unseasonable heat, moderate humidity, and air quality concerns continue today. It's our third 90-degree day in a row, making it an "official" heat wave. (Although there is no official definition or sanctioning body.)

On Tuesday, high temperatures across New Jersey ranged from 74 degrees along the coast (Harvey Cedars, Long Beach Island) to 95 degrees inland (Hillsborough). What a range! The Jersey Shore will continue to take advantage of "nature's air conditioning" — a sea breeze — keeping temperatures considerably cooler than the interior of the state.

A big dome of high pressure will keep a relatively hot air mass over the Northeast United States through early next week. (Accuweather) A big dome of high pressure will keep a relatively hot air mass over the Northeast United States through early next week. (Accuweather) loading...

I am still not buying into the idea that this is "extreme heat" or a "major heat wave" for New Jersey. Yes, you have to take care of yourself — stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in air conditioning, etc. But the comfortable mornings, much cooler coast, and non-tropical humidity levels make this bearable.

Forecast models have backed off on the idea of widespread 100s coming up. However, the heat and humidity are still set to kick up a notch starting on Friday. That will make for a steamy first weekend of summer. And potentially stormy at times too.

A Heat Advisory continues for Wednesday and Thursday. That steps up to an Excessive Heat Watch (which may be upgraded to a warning) for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. No drop in temps until early next week.

Wednesday

This is a copy-paste forecast. Tuesday's hot weather was so much fun, let's do it again Wednesday.

Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat Wednesday, as New Jersey sweats and swelters for another day. (Accuweather) Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat Wednesday, as New Jersey sweats and swelters for another day. (Accuweather) loading...

One of the biggest reasons this does not qualify as "extreme" heat in my book is that late nights and early mornings are fairly comfortable. Wednesday morning is starting off mainly in the 60s across the state. There are some pockets of stickier 70s in coastal and urban areas.

High temperatures on Wednesday will average lower 90s across inland New Jersey. Meanwhile, beaches at the Jersey Shore will end up closer to 80 degrees. It will be another partly sunny, dry day all around.

Inland temperatures in the 90s are likely again Wednesday, and for the next several days too. (College of DuPage Meteorology) Inland temperatures in the 90s are likely again Wednesday, and for the next several days too. (College of DuPage Meteorology) loading...

Once again, temperatures will turn comfortable Wednesday night, dipping into the upper 60s for most. The overnight will be mainly clear and uneventful.

Thursday

The Summer Solstice officially arrives Thursday at 4:50 p.m. And summer is going to start hot, of course.

Highs on Thursday will reach about 90 to 95 degrees. Again, the Jersey Shore will be the cool spot, closer to 80. The heat index ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will probably end up in the upper 90s — very close to the danger zone.

Thursday will be just as hot as Wednesday, although you will find relief at the Jersey Shore. (Accuweather) Thursday will be just as hot as Wednesday, although you will find relief at the Jersey Shore. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday

The heat and humidity are set to kick up another notch on Friday, as more and more places surge into the 90s and dew points surge into the mid-upper 60s.

Highs on Friday will reach the lower to mid 90s across most of the state. The coast will still end up cooler with a sea breeze. But mainland beaches will be a few degrees warmer too, pushing into the 80s.

Friday's heat index kicks up another notch, edging toward the triple-digit mark. (Accuweather) Friday's heat index kicks up another notch, edging toward the triple-digit mark. (Accuweather) loading...

Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the day Friday.

One more addition to Friday's forecast is the chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Best opportunity would be after 5 p.m. in the northern third to half of the state. This will be very hit-or-miss — most New Jerseyans will stay completely dry Friday. And the rain unfortunately looks to miss the parched southwestern corner of the state.

The spread and geography of Friday's thunderstorm chance is limited, but any storm that does approach is likely to be strong. (Accuweather) The spread and geography of Friday's thunderstorm chance is limited, but any storm that does approach is likely to be strong. (Accuweather) loading...

Saturday & Sunday

No big changes for the first weekend of summer.

Saturday will be partly sunny, with the chance of a late-day popup shower or thunderstorm. Again, especially to the north. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s away from the coast.

Sunday will be heat wave day #7. And it could be the steamiest of the bunch, with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a higher dew point. I believe Sunday is the best shot at seeing heat index values (or even a few temperatures) at or above 100 degrees.

A batch of spotty to scattered thunderstorms may temporarily cool you down Sunday afternoon and evening too.

The Extended Forecast

Eventually, a cold front will work through New Jersey, introducing ever-so-slightly cooler and much drier air to the state.

A brief but welcome cooldown is set to arrive early next week. (Accuweather) A brief but welcome cooldown is set to arrive early next week. (Accuweather) loading...

One more round of scattered thunderstorms is possible as that frontal boundary arrives on Monday. I think we're still looking at 90+ degrees for most to kickoff the new workweek.

Tuesday should be a more comfortable day, as humidity gets knocked back. It will be bright and sunny. And completely dry. But high temperatures will remain seasonably warm, in the upper 80s or so.

And then? Widespread 90s are forecast to return for the second half of next week too.

