Autism kids’ dreams come true at American Dream’s ‘Sensory days’

I have written before about American Dream, the amazing entertainment center that has it all. But It’s more than shops and entertainment venues. It’s an organization that is so tuned into the community and all of its needs. American Dream is always contributing to the community at large.

Here in New Jersey, where the percentage of kids with autism is one of the highest in the country, special programs for autism families are always welcome.

That’s why it’s so exciting that in honor of Autism Awareness month, American Dream will host two sensory days at Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, April 26 and 27. During these two days, Nickelodeon Universe will be designed to minimize sensory triggers and promote a safe environment for the autism community.

If you have a child with autism, as so many New Jersey parents do, you understand how sensory issues can affect them and challenge them and your family every single day of their lives. That’s why all of the attention that has recently been brought to autism and its related difficulties is so important. And why the sensory days are a “dream” come true.

In addition to the two sensory days, throughout all of April American Dream is further supporting the autism community by donating all proceeds from the fountain in The Garden to Spectrum Works, another very special organization that I have written about, a unique nonprofit that’s dedicated to inclusion and education.

Sensory Days will be a dream come true for kids with autism and their families. You can purchase tickets here.

For more information on American Dream, visit AmericanDream.com or find them on Instagram @americandream.

