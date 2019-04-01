Autism Awareness month brings Punch-a-thon to Flemington

April is Autism Awareness month. For reasons unknown, New Jersey remains the hardest hit state for autism. In the Garden State, autism diagnoses tripled in just 4 years, with 3% children now on the spectrum. My family has been affected by it with our little boy Atticus. Bill Doyle's family has been affected by it with his son Jack.

POAC is a terrific 501(c)3 nonprofit that does great work for Jersey's autism community. It stands for Parents of Autistic Children and they provide wonderful services across the board. They're always there to help families continue this fight. You can learn more about them here .

Never backing down from a fight, CKO kickboxing of Flemington is doing something special for Autism Awareness month. On Saturday April 13 at 9:30 a.m. they're having an Autism Awareness Punch-a-thon to raise money for POAC. This is open to everyone, members and non-members alike. Space is very limited though so if you're interested in doing something fun and supporting a wonderful organization you need to call 908-237-3456 for more information.

