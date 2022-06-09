NEWARK — Scant information has been made public about the death of a 17-year-old city girl late Wednesday night.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday that police officers responded to the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue in Newark around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

By the time they arrived, the prosecutor's office said, the victim had already been transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Prosecutors identified the juvenile as Nyasia Peppers, 17, of Newark, and said she was the victim of a fatal shooting.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation continued Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tipline, 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

Every NJ city and town's municipal tax bill, ranked A little less than 30 cents of every $1 in property taxes charged in New Jersey support municipal services provided by cities, towns, townships, boroughs and villages. Statewide, the average municipal-only tax bill in 2021 was $2,725, but that varied widely from more than $13,000 in Tavistock to nothing in three townships. In addition to $9.22 billion in municipal purpose taxes, special taxing districts that in some places provide municipal services such as fire protection, garbage collection or economic development levied $323.8 million in 2021.