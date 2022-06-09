Authorities seek info about fatal shooting of teen girl in Newark, NJ
NEWARK — Scant information has been made public about the death of a 17-year-old city girl late Wednesday night.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a release Thursday that police officers responded to the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue in Newark around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.
By the time they arrived, the prosecutor's office said, the victim had already been transported to Beth Israel Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.
Prosecutors identified the juvenile as Nyasia Peppers, 17, of Newark, and said she was the victim of a fatal shooting.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation continued Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tipline, 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).
