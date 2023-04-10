ATV overturns in Lacey, NJ — rider seriously injured

🔴 Christopher Aul was riding his ATV in a street early Sunday morning

🔴 The ATV flipped over several times

🔴 Aul was hospitalized at Jersey Shore University Medical Center

LACEY — A man was ejected from an ATV early Sunday morning and seriously injured when it overturned several times.

Sgt. Michael Verwey told the Asbury Park Press that Christopher Aul, 28, lost control of the ATV on DeSuise Street in a residential neighborhood, around 1:15 a.m. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital for treatment.

Aul was not wearing any restraints, Verwey told the Press.

Verwey on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The driver of a side-by-side off-road vehicle died in a crash in a wooded area on Feb. 4.

Fatal ATV crash in February

Lacey police said Michael D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding a 2019 Polaris Razor in an open dirt area at Lacey Material when he hit a dirt embankment and went airborne.

The front end of the side-by-side hit the ground and flipped over several times.

D'Amore was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one on the Razor.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.