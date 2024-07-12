Attention, NJ beer and pickle lovers: You need to check out these new brews

I’m a huge fan of any time Colts Neck's Source Brewing collaborates with other local businesses. I’m also a big ol’ fan of hot sauce. So when I saw that Source’s latest collaboration was with Pickle Monster Hot Sauce, I was thrilled.

Take a look at their latest brews.

Pickle Boi with a 4.5 ABV.

Pickle Boi is an invigorating delight, designed to tickle your taste buds with every sip. Brewed with meticulous care, this crispy, gose-style ale boasts a light-bodied character that dances across your palate, leaving you refreshed and wanting more.

Pickle Boi was crafted using a harmonious blend of pilsner and wheat malts which provide the foundation for an unforgettable experience.

We get notes of Pickle Monster’s original pickles, fresh cucumbers, wheat bread, black peppercorns, dill, and hints of caraway, rosemary, and bay leaf.

Spicy Boi also with a 4.5 ABV.

This light-bodied gose-style ale was designed to take you on a crisp and refreshing adventure and then ignite your taste buds with a crescendo of peppery spice. Spicy Boi was crafted using a harmonious blend of pilsner and wheat malts which provide the foundation for an unforgettable experience.

Embrace the heat as you savor the vibrant notes of fresh cucumber and a special blend of peppers that deliver a tantalizing spice and wonderful depth of flavors. We get notes of Pickle Monster’s spicy pickles, chili peppers, fresh cucumbers, wheat bread, bell pepper medley, black peppercorns, dill, and hints of caraway, rosemary, and bay leaf.

Taproom hours are as follows:

🍺 Monday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: Closed

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Source Farmhouse Brewing is located at 300 rt 34 in Colts Neck, NJ. You can place your online order here.

Please note: the staff asks that you only place an online order if you are able to pick it up within one week of purchase.

Cheers!

