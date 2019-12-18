ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Two dogs are being held until their owner faces a court hearing after the animals were involved in several attacks on other dogs and people while loose in their neighborhood.

Atlantic Highlands Police responded Monday after 4 p.m. to a reported "dog on dog and human attack" on East Highland Avenue between Third and Seventh avenues.

Officers said the two dogs ran out from the open front door of 33 E. Highland Ave. and rushed toward a man walking his own dog on a leash. The dogs tat escaped are owned by the home's resident, Marguerit Zamfotis, police said.

Police said the two dogs tried to bite the passing dog. No description, including potential breed, of either dog was immediately available Wednesday.

There were no injuries in the Monday incident, according to police.

The same dogs were involved in at least two other dangerous encounters, borough police said, attacking a human in June and biting another dog in the neighborhood on Nov. 4. The incident last month resulted in police complaints for having unlicensed dogs.

Monmouth County SPCA police were called to assist and the dogs were secured and impounded until a municipal court date for Zamfotis on Jan. 14, 2020.

Zamfotis was given summonses for dogs running at large, potentially dangerous dogs, and seizure & disposition of dogs, according to police.

