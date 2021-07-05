Atlantic City police find young man’s body hanging from tree

The Atlantic City Police Department has launched an investigation after a man's body was found hanging in a tree Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the scene unfolded around 2:45 when officers were called to New Hampshire and Melrose Avenues.

Medical personnel and the Atlantic City Fire Department arrived at the scene and the man, only identified as being 21-years-old and from Atlantic City, was pronounced dead.

BreakingAC.com reports the man's body was about 12 feet off of the ground.

According to the ACPD, the body was recovered and taken to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed.

Police believe the death is not suspicious but the incident will remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 347-5766 or text tips anonymously to tip411 (847411); begin your message with ACPD.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.

