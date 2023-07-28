Atlantic City, NJ man guilty of killing 10-year-old at H.S. football game

🔴 Atlantic City man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a 10 year old boy

🔴 The child was struck by a bullet at a high school football game in 2019

🔴 The 35 year old man faces life in prison

PLEASANTVILLE — After a five-day jury trial, a 35-year-old Atlantic City man was convicted of murdering a 10-year-old boy at a South Jersey high school football game in 2019.

Alvin Wyatt was also found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to possess firearms.

Wyatt fired eight times into the bleachers at a crowded Pleasantville High School football game on Nov. 15, 2019. One of the bullets struck 10-year-old Micah Tennant in the neck while he watched the game with his mother and sister.

Micah Tennant, 10, was shot at football game Micah Tennant, 10, was shot at football game (Erica Tennant via GoFundMe) loading...

Multiple bystanders tried to help Micah until first responders could take him to the nearest hospital. After numerous surgeries, the child died several days after the shooting.

Another bullet from Wyatt’s gun also struck 31-year-old Ibn Abdullah three times and left him with permanent need of a wheelchair.

The third victim, a 15-year-old, only identified as C.G., was struck once in the army by a bullet.

Wyatt was arrested as he was trying to flee the scene.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 11. Wyatt faces life in prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom