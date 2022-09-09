Atlantic City, NJ councilman charged with child abuse

ATLANTIC CITY — A city councilman is facing multiple criminal charges.

Councilman MD Hossain Morshed was arrested Sept. 1.

Morshed has been charged with third-degree endangering a child by neglect of a non-caretaker as well as a disorderly-persons offense of simple assault.

John Devlin, a retired career Atlantic City police officer and member of the Board of Education, called on the 4th Ward councilman to resign.

“His conduct is unbecoming of a city councilman and vice chairman of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee,” said Devlin, who is suing the city for ousting him as chairman of the Municipal Utilities Authority.

”The continuation of this kind of behavior and more is not acceptable nor can it be tolerated. It’s very concerning to me that certain city leaders have turned a blind eye to these criminal actions. To not take action or even make a comment is a cowardly act," he added.

“As an elected Atlantic City Democrat commissioner I can not stand by and let such behavior and actions continue. His resignation needs to be submitted immediately."

Devlin made this public statement in his official capacity as an Atlantic County Democratic committeeman.

