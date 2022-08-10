At least one NJ congressman is speaking up against the IRS expansion (Opinion)

We used to make fun of Jeff Van Drew when he was in the New Jersey Legislature. He worked his way up in local municipal politics and then made it to the state level, where he put the "ass" in assembly with some pretty frivolous ideas. Then he became a state senator where he was equally ineffective and focused on nonsense.

It wasn't until he made it to the U.S. Congress representing the 2nd District in South Jersey that he started to make some sense and really fight for what the public needs.

Now that he's a representative of at least some people in New Jersey he is pushing back against the 87,000 new IRS agents that will be hired as part of a new bill being passed in Congress.

They won't be going after millionaires and rich folks. They have the ways and means to fight back and that takes too much of the agency's time.

They'll be coming after us, the largest segment of the population, the middle class. Bet on it.

The photo is of a stadium that holds 87,000 people. This is what will be coming after us. If you think that you pay your taxes and don't cheat, you should have nothing to worry about, think again.

Here's what Congressman Van Drew had to say about it in his latest press release:

"Whether it's using taxpayer dollars to provide IDs for illegal immigrants, or providing housing and transportation, this administration never ceases to amaze the American people with how little it cares about protecting them and our country. "In the Democrats' newest version of Build Back Better, it spends over $750 billion on Green New Deal provisions, raises taxes, and hires additional IRS agents to go after middle-class Americans, yet does not allocate a single penny to assist our underwhelmed and overworked border patrol agents. This bill is a total sham, and the American people will not fall for it. "We are in the middle of a recession. There is no reason that taxpayer dollars need to go towards hiring an IRS army that will only end up targeting hard-working Americans who are just trying to afford gas and groceries."

Whatever party you belong to or don't belong to, this will affect each and every one of us. The federal government just spent loads of money on weapons and ammunition.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

