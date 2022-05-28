Asbury Park, NJ restaurant recommendations: These are highest rated

Summer is here and there is no doubt you will be soaking in some Asbury Park sunshine during the summer of 2022. And you'll certainly be taking advantage of some of the great Asbury Park restaurants as well.

With that in mind, we did a little research for you to get ready for the upcoming summer season. Here's a look at Yelp's top 7 highest-rated Asbury Park restaurants as we head into the summer season.

#7 Watermark. One of the first names you think of when you're talking about fine dining in Asbury Park. The location is awesome right at the Asbury Park Boardwalk, and the food is amazing. We love the Watermark.

#6 El Rey Rosticeria y Restaurante. The Mexican fare here I delicious and authentic. It's a must-try this summer or a great eating experience. Don't miss El Rey Rosticeria y Restaurante.

#5 Pasta Volo. It's right on Bond and the food is absolutely outstanding. There are always rave reviews from anyone who eats at Pasta Volo. Enjoy!

#4 The Speaketery. If you want an amazing breakfast or an outstanding lunch, then you don't want to miss the Speakeatery. The name alone makes you want to give The Speakeatery a try.

#3 Talula's. Talula's is on Cookman Ave. and has an awesome and diverse menu to choose from, and the reviews are amazing for their pizza. Talula's kicks off Asbury Park's top 3.

#2 Reyla. This modern Mediterranean cafe is a crowd favorite in Asbury Park. If you're looking for a great experience and bold flavors, then Reyla is for you.

#1 Black Swan. Topping the list is this incredible "European Gastropub". There are four areas including The Pub, The Dining Room, The Tea Room, and The Vault.

There are a lot of great choices here, and many other great choices in town. Enjoy Asbury Park, and enjoy summer 2022.

