Asbury Park fire along Cookman damages two condos, report says

ASBURY PARK — A fire in a condominium spread to one other unit before being quickly put out by first responders Sunday afternoon.

Unexcelled Fire Company in Neptune said it joined Asbury Park firefighters in responding to the flames at a third floor condo unit at Cookman Ave and Saint James Place.

No one was injured in the blaze at Wesley Grove Condominiums at 300 Cookman Avenue, as reported by the Asbury Park Press . The same report cited Asbury Park Fire Department Battalion Chief Tom Gironda, who said the fire severely damaged unit 203, after starting on a deck and spreading inside.

The upstairs unit also suffered damage, Gironda told the APP, but the sprinkler system did turn on.

The fire, including its exact source, remained under investigation.

Wesley Grove is located on Cookman Avenue in the Southeast section of Asbury Park. Many residences have views of either the ocean or Wesley Lake on the Ocean Grove border.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: