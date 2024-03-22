Finally, the Asbury Park Brewery is moving into its new digs next month. The hard-working, music-loving brewery will be moving over to Cookman Avenue in Asbury Park.

The Asbury Park Brewery has become a mainstay in Asbury Park, so, the move to Cookman Avenue is very welcome. According to the brewery’s Brian Durand, in an interview with The Asbury Park Press, he talked about the amenities of the brewery’s new home.

As soon as you walk in the door there is going to be a two thousand square foot tasting room. With a bar, couches, tables, and chairs the tasting room will be a relaxing, enjoyable setting for some outstanding beer.

Photo by Kazuend on Unsplash Photo by Kazuend on Unsplash loading...

There will be a glass wall that separates the patrons from the brewery, but the wall will allow everyone to see the local brewing process. The space will allow the brewery to host about ninety people seated 120 standing.

There will also be a space outdoor in the front patio for nice spring and summer days.

The ample space will host a wider selection of beers including a rotating list of twelve beers and eight to ten varieties at a time. Certainly, the selection will come from a place of pride and great thought.

Photo via Ryan Faas Photo via Ryan Faas loading...

The motto of Asbury Park is “where music lives” and the Asbury Park Brewery is no exception, they will have the music going as a couple of the primary owners of the brewery are musicians.

The wait will soon be over, and the doors will open to one of Asbury Parks premiere destinations. Take the time to go in and enjoy a home brew from the Asbury Park Brewery.

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈