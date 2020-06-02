As NJ moves ahead on reopening, Gov. Murphy has one big fear

As New Jersey moves toward Stage 2 of Gov. Phil Murphy's reopening and recovery plan, most non-essential businesses will be opening their doors, including salons and barbershops, restaurants with outside seating will be allowed to welcome back diners and soon, the reopening of gyms and limited indoor dining is expected to get the green light.

With so many moving parts getting into gear, Murphy admits he’s nervous and he’s pleading with Garden State residents to use common sense and stay vigilant.

.

“I do worry about people getting sloppy," he said Tuesday. "I mean that is a big concern not just for New Jersey, and frankly in this case it goes well beyond the so-called knuckleheads."

He reminded Garden State residents staying vigilant is not going to require something new.

“This is literally covering your face properly. It’s staying away from each other, 6 feet minimum. And it’s about washing your hands with soap and water,” he said.

Murphy said that staying vigilant so far has saved tens of thousands of lives.

“I think if we do that and stay on it, I think we’re going to be in good shape,” he said. “We’ve come so far together, we’ve just got to make sure we do it right, we stay vigilant.”

