Arson attacks against NJ government: 3 fires at Atlantic County building

🔥The most recent fire caused "significant damage"

🔥Investigators are reviewing surveillance video

ATLANTIC CITY — Police think they know who set three fires within the past week to an entrance of the Atlantic County government offices.

The most recent fire set in the early hours of Wednesday was the worst and caused "significant damage" to the building on Atlantic Avenue, according to County Executive Dennis Levinson. A photo shows windows next to the door burned out, a trash can damaged and slight blackening of the wall.

Levinson said investigators are reviewing security video footage and believe the fires are “deliberate acts of arson.”

"We have our suspicions as to who is responsible," Levinson said in a statement.

Levinson said the county has a duty to protect the safety of its employees and promised that whoever is responsible will be punished.

The Bacharach Boulevard employee entrance is temporarily closed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt