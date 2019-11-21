Armed man on tricycle puts Tuckerton area schools on lockdown

TUCKERTON — Schools in two southern Ocean County towns are on lockdown because police are searching for a man they described as "armed and dangerous."

According to an alert issued by Little Egg Harbor police, all schools in the Tuckerton/Parkertown area are on lockdown including George Mitchell Elementary School, Tuckerton Elementary School, and Pinelands Junior High and High School.

The man was wearing a blue hoodie and was riding on what appears to be a blue adult tricycle along Route 539.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 that the man is carrying a handgun.

Route 539 was closed between First Ave and Nugentown Road.

Tuckerton police told New Jersey 101.5 that reports of shots fired outside Tuckerton Elementary School are "not true."

Pictures tweeted by News 12 New Jersey show an armored vehicle and a police officer with a rifle. Another photo showed two officers walking through the Tuckerton Estates area near the Southern Ocean Animal Hospital.

The school posted on its Facebook page that "all children are safe" and said no one can enter or exit the building until further notice.

Police said to call 911 if this man is seen.

Route 539 blocked in Tuckerton (Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media NJ)

Helicopter over the Tuckerton area (Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media NJ)

