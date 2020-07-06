Well, I’m a newcomer to the "at-home" fireworks display. As a bit of a "rules guy," I’ve always opted to head to a public display.

Serving on our local “Spirit of Princeton" group for many years, I saw firsthand the work and money that goes into these magnificent displays. Based on the cost alone, I’m not surprised that many towns have opted out this year. But the bigger issue is that we are still being lectured by politicians who want to spread fear over facts. They continue to push panic and “new normal” as they seem to hope for a never-ending COVID crisis that maintains their power and control. Well New Jersey, you showed 'em this weekend.

Fireworks canceled? No worries, do it at home. I joined in for the first time as my brother-in-law brought in plenty of colorful and loud pyrotechnics. Of course, there are no pics that I can share as I don’t want to run afoul of any rules and regs, although I’m pretty sure our simple driveway display didn’t rise to the level of illegal displays, but this is Jersey and honestly I’m not sure what’s legal any more!

So if you enjoyed yourself this weekend and appropriately celebrated with a fireworks display, good on you. Just don’t send and post pics as you don’t need the heat from nosey neighbors and you certainly don’t want to waste law enforcement time following up. Don’t forget, you could argue that fireworks are actually a part of your patriotic duty to recognize the sacrifice so many made for your liberty. And it goes back to the Founders!

The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America,” Adams wrote. “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival…It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more. - John Adams (quote from history.com)

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: