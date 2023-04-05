🌷 Step into spring by attending a cool April festival in New Jersey

🌺 Some include cherry blossoms, tulips and daffodils

💐 Others involve wine, books, dogs, and porch music

Spring is in the air in New Jersey. The temperature is getting warmer, the sun is staying out later, the flowers are starting to bloom, and people are looking for fun outdoor activities to do this month.

Here are 10 of some of the best and unique April festivals in New Jersey:

Cherry Blossom Festival

When: April 1 to April 16

Where: Branch Brook Park, Newark

Admission: Free

What: This is the largest display of cherry blossoms in the United States with more than 5,200 Japanese cherry blossoms in full bloom. For two weeks, enjoy The Essex County Cherry Blossom Festival which also includes a 10K race, trolley bus tours, a family day, and Bloomfest on the final day, complete with activities, exhibits, and live performances.

Daffodil Day at the Arboretum

When: Sunday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Reeves-Reed Arboretum, 165 Hobart Ave., Summit

Admission: Free

What: This decades-old tradition of Daffodil Day gives visitors the opportunity to enjoy one of the largest daffodil collections in the Garden State. There are over 50,000 bulbs in bloom in the Arboretum. Besides the flowers, you can enjoy spring-themed games and crafts, a story trail, music, food, art exhibit, and goats. Participants are asked to donate to the Daffodil Bowl. Each $25 gift ensures the purchase and planting of 10 daffodil bulbs to add to the display.

Plantopia

When: Saturday, April 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Liberty State Park, Jersey City

Admission: From $24.61 to $79.53

Plantopia features the newest and coolest vegan food, beverages, and lifestyle brands on the market. Spend the afternoon enjoying samples, and entertaining competitions at Main Stage complimented by live music, a DJ, and games and activities. There will be photo ops, a kids’ zone, and shopping in an eco-friendly marketplace.

Plantopia will donate a portion of its proceeds through Forage Forward to support food literacy and give plant-based foods to those who combat food insecurity.

8th Annual “A Day of Wine, Romance, and More!”

When: Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

What: Brook Hollow Winery, 594 Highway 94, Columbia

Admission: Free

The "Day of Wine, Romance, and More" is the largest book signing event of its kind in New Jersey. More than 45 local authors representing a wide range of genres will be on hand. Grab a glass of Brook Hollow wine, meet the authors, and peruse their books.

Tulip Festival

When: During the month of April as long as they are in bloom

Where: Holland Ridge Farms, 86 Rues Road, Cream Ridge

Admission: Ticket prices have yet to be listed

Don’t fly to Holland! Drive to Cream Ridge instead. Thousands and thousands of tulips at The Tulip Festival, fill this pick-your-own farm. For this annual spring event, the farm also has food trucks, a bakery, farm animals, a gift show, and a merchandise store. It's recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

36th Annual Ocean City Doo Dah Parade

When: Saturday, April 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Asbury Avenue, Ocean City

Admission: Free

The Doo Dah Parade was born in Ocean City in 1986 as an event to celebrate the end of the income-tax season. Over the years, it has become a highlight of the spring calendar of events.

The parade will be filled with floats and over 300 basset hounds. It starts at noon on Asbury Ave. from 6th Street to 12th Street, then proceeds up the boardwalk, ending at 6th and Boardwalk.

Philadelphia Phillies great Mickey Morandini will be the grand marshal of the Doo Dah Parade. He will be available for autographs and pictures at the Ocean City Music Pier for an hour after the parade.

Do Portugal Circus

When: April 7 to April 23

Where: Woodbridge Center, 250 Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge

Admission: Tickets range from $15 to $50

The Do Portugal Circus is an internationally acclaimed circus group who have been entertaining audiences all over the world for over 30 years. Now, it’s coming to New Jersey. The circus is a show for the whole family which includes acts like motorcyclists in the globe of death, swinging trapeze, aerialists, jugglers, hand balancers, magicians, clowns, and dancers.

This circus only performs human acts. There are no animals in any of their performances.

Lambertville Shad Fest

When: April 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, rain or shine

Where: Downtown Lambertville

Admission: Free

This popular festival is full of family fun and fish. It features children’s activities, live music, a home and garden section, a farmer’s market, a food court, and the region’s finest artists and crafters featuring everything from jewelry, ceramics, and more.

What is Shad? Each spring, the Delaware River in Lambertville is home to returning shad making their way back from the Atlantic Ocean to spawn before returning to the ocean. Locals can be found fishing for shad on Lewis Island, the only shad fishery left on the river.

The Hoboken Business Alliance Presents: Earth Day Celebration and Folk and Bluegrass Festival

When: Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Jackson Plaza, Hoboken

Admission: Free

This free, family-friendly open-air Earth Day spring event will showcase green local businesses, artisans, and nature-themed activities for all ages.

This year will feature the first annual NJ Folk and Bluegrass Music Festival showcasing the area’s most talented musicians.

Enjoy fitness demos, face painting, great food, live music all day, and more.

2nd Annual Princeton Porchfest 2023

When: Saturday, April 29 from noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Throughout Princeton

Admission: Free

April Arts will culminate with the inaugural Princeton Porchfest, a free, family-friendly event featuring musicians of all kinds playing free shows on porches throughout the neighborhood.

Attendees are invited to stroll from porch to porch and relax on front lawns and sidewalks as they enjoy live, local talent.

How does it work? Neighbors offer up their porches and performers volunteer their talents. For six hours, people can stroll from house to house, enjoying music and Princeton hospitality. Porches will be organized so that there will be plenty to see and hear close by.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

