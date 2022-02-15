Apparently suicidal NJ woman charged with murder after head-on crash

A Cranbury woman is charged with murder after authorities say she intentionally drove into oncoming traffic along Route 130, killing a 95-year-old Monroe woman.

Lisa Pollitt, 36, was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault and obstruction following the crash last week, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Pollitt’s car struck a northbound vehicle occupied by two women who both were seriously hurt on Thursday afternoon after 4 p.m.

The passenger in that car, Ann “Nancy” Stewart had been in critical condition at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, and died of her injuries on Saturday.

Upon Stewart’s death, Pollitt was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The horrific incident appeared to be a random act, as Pollitt did not know the victims, Cicone said.

Pollitt remained in custody on Tuesday evening, pending a detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Anyone with potential information on the crash was asked to contact Detective Lindenfeld of the Cranbury Police Department at 609-664-3244 or Detective Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4328.

